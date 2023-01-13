Update 1.2.0

NEWLY ADDED

Added crouching (more info deeper in patch notes).

Added a monkey launcher (more info deeper in patch notes).

Replaced the large map with 4 smaller fps maps.

CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE

Changed main menu background.

Changed death particle.

Made some tweaks to the UI.

When in the pause menu, your player's camera now locks from moving.

Changed the player model's texture.

Increased the angle in which you can look down before you can no longer shoot.

Removed stamina.

CROUCHING INFO

You can toggle crouching by pressing either 'left-control', 'left-shift', or 'C'.

Speed is decreased when crouched.

Footstep audio is removed when crouched.

Footstep particles are removed when crouched.

Shooting/throwing is disabled when crouched.

Added animations for when crouching.

Hitbox decreased when crouched.

Jumping when crouched un-crouches you instead of letting you jump right away.

MONKEY LAUNCHER INFO

Can be purchased with 300 coal by pressing 'Q'.

Does AOE damage, killing anyone within a set radius (15, but idk the units cuz unity weird).

Shoots monkey (obviously).

Monkey explodes into bananas.

Does not grant you coal (might change).

Small patch coming soon to re-add snow particle and snow chunks on the maps so it doesn't look like you're picking up snowballs from grass, as well as adding the ability to see what weapon other player's have equipped.