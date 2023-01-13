Update Notes For Version 0.2.286

News & Changes
- New Skill: Stomp: In air if you press ctrl it trigger stomp that cause sudden descend
- Jumpers now launch you further depend on your fall speed
- If you collide with ceiling now you bounce off. Faster you crash with it faster you bounce to down
- Hell Wall size increased
- Hell III Rework
- Hell V Rework
- Hell VIII Rework
- Hell IX Rework
- Underground II Rework
- Bug Fix: Character movement and rotation bug after returning to checkpoint fixed
- Bug Fix: Ledge Climb sometimes ignore jumper fixed
Stomp Preview:
