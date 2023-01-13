 Skip to content

Hell Runner update for 13 January 2023

Update Notes For Version 0.2.286

Update Notes For Version 0.2.286

News & Changes

  • New Skill: Stomp: In air if you press ctrl it trigger stomp that cause sudden descend
  • Jumpers now launch you further depend on your fall speed
  • If you collide with ceiling now you bounce off. Faster you crash with it faster you bounce to down
  • Hell Wall size increased
  • Hell III Rework
  • Hell V Rework
  • Hell VIII Rework
  • Hell IX Rework
  • Underground II Rework
  • Bug Fix: Character movement and rotation bug after returning to checkpoint fixed
  • Bug Fix: Ledge Climb sometimes ignore jumper fixed

Stomp Preview:

