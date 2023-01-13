HUGE Balance Update!!!

This one's a game changer :D
A lot of balance changes have been made, feel free to read the list below:
- Heavily nerfed the default enemy, but increase its spawn rate
- Nerfed a few enemies
- Added stats for each card on the deck building screen
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 10 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 10 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 10 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 20 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 20 boss
- Added another new attack to the wave 20 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 20 boss' attacks
- Fixed a bug where the wave 20 boss would blow up in the menu after dying to it
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 30 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 30 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 40 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 40 boss
- Added another new attack to the wave 40 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 40 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 50 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 50 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 50 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 60 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 60 boss
- Added another new attack to the wave 60 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 60 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 70 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 70 boss
- Added another new attack to the wave 70 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 70 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 80 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 80 boss
- Added another new attack to the wave 80 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 80 boss' attacks
- Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 90 boss
- Added a new attack to the wave 90 boss
- Re-worked some of the wave 90 boss' attacks
- Buffed the final boss on certain gamemodes
- Made the Liquidator ult more interesting
- Made the Extermination ult more interesting
- Made the MassEradication ult more interesting
- Made the Pew ult more interesting
- Reduced the spawn rate on Practice Mode
- Increased wave length on Practice Mode
- Decreased boss damage
- Decreased the difficulty of late game bosses without gamemodes enabled
- Increased the difficulty of late game bosses with certain gamemodes enabled
- Bosses now deal more damage every time they hit you
- You can now pause the game during the final boss (Yes, You didn't used to be able to)
- Nerfed the card leveling debuff on No Filler
- Reduced the wave length extension when a lot of enemies are alive
- Massively buffed goldgain past wave 100
- Slightly nerfed the speedrun gamemode
- Nerfed the treasure cards in the treasure hunt gamemode
- Buttons on the preview screen now make a sound when clicking them
- Added more tips
- Reduced the chance of Zaps overflowing
- Buffed the champions in the champions league gamemode
- Fixed a bug where the game would think you're OP when you're at max power
- Fixed a bug where your Ult would charge faster with higher framerates
- Fixed a bug where movement on the tech tree was faster with higher framerates
- Fixed a bug where a few cards recycled into more stat points than they should
- Enemies now have a lower defence and deal less damage while being knocked back
- Fixed the visual bug where red particles from the border would appear randomly (again...)
- Fixed a small visual bug in the final boss
- Made the blue enemy variant slightly brighter
- Added an aiming indicator for non-mouse aiming
- Reduced the scaling of post wave 100 enemies and bosses
- Increased damage enemies take when knocked into border
- Made Howard conscious
If you encounter any errors, bugs, exploits etc... Contact me on Discord!
