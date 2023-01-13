 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 13 January 2023

HUGE Balance Update!!!

Fabric Of Reality update for 13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one's a game changer :D
A lot of balance changes have been made, feel free to read the list below:

  • Heavily nerfed the default enemy, but increase its spawn rate
  • Nerfed a few enemies
  • Added stats for each card on the deck building screen
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 10 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 10 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 10 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 20 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 20 boss
  • Added another new attack to the wave 20 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 20 boss' attacks
  • Fixed a bug where the wave 20 boss would blow up in the menu after dying to it
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 30 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 30 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 40 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 40 boss
  • Added another new attack to the wave 40 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 40 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 50 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 50 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 50 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 60 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 60 boss
  • Added another new attack to the wave 60 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 60 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 70 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 70 boss
  • Added another new attack to the wave 70 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 70 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 80 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 80 boss
  • Added another new attack to the wave 80 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 80 boss' attacks
  • Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 90 boss
  • Added a new attack to the wave 90 boss
  • Re-worked some of the wave 90 boss' attacks
  • Buffed the final boss on certain gamemodes
  • Made the Liquidator ult more interesting
  • Made the Extermination ult more interesting
  • Made the MassEradication ult more interesting
  • Made the Pew ult more interesting
  • Reduced the spawn rate on Practice Mode
  • Increased wave length on Practice Mode
  • Decreased boss damage
  • Decreased the difficulty of late game bosses without gamemodes enabled
  • Increased the difficulty of late game bosses with certain gamemodes enabled
  • Bosses now deal more damage every time they hit you
  • You can now pause the game during the final boss (Yes, You didn't used to be able to)
  • Nerfed the card leveling debuff on No Filler
  • Reduced the wave length extension when a lot of enemies are alive
  • Massively buffed goldgain past wave 100
  • Slightly nerfed the speedrun gamemode
  • Nerfed the treasure cards in the treasure hunt gamemode
  • Buttons on the preview screen now make a sound when clicking them
  • Added more tips
  • Reduced the chance of Zaps overflowing
  • Buffed the champions in the champions league gamemode
  • Fixed a bug where the game would think you're OP when you're at max power
  • Fixed a bug where your Ult would charge faster with higher framerates
  • Fixed a bug where movement on the tech tree was faster with higher framerates
  • Fixed a bug where a few cards recycled into more stat points than they should
  • Enemies now have a lower defence and deal less damage while being knocked back
  • Fixed the visual bug where red particles from the border would appear randomly (again...)
  • Fixed a small visual bug in the final boss
  • Made the blue enemy variant slightly brighter
  • Added an aiming indicator for non-mouse aiming
  • Reduced the scaling of post wave 100 enemies and bosses
  • Increased damage enemies take when knocked into border
  • Made Howard conscious

If you encounter any errors, bugs, exploits etc... Contact me on Discord!

