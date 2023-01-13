HUGE Balance Update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10318785 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy

This one's a game changer :D

A lot of balance changes have been made, feel free to read the list below:

Heavily nerfed the default enemy, but increase its spawn rate

Nerfed a few enemies

Added stats for each card on the deck building screen

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 10 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 10 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 10 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 20 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 20 boss

Added another new attack to the wave 20 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 20 boss' attacks

Fixed a bug where the wave 20 boss would blow up in the menu after dying to it

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 30 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 30 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 40 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 40 boss

Added another new attack to the wave 40 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 40 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 50 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 50 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 50 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 60 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 60 boss

Added another new attack to the wave 60 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 60 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 70 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 70 boss

Added another new attack to the wave 70 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 70 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 80 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 80 boss

Added another new attack to the wave 80 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 80 boss' attacks

Mega-Buffed the enraged wave 90 boss

Added a new attack to the wave 90 boss

Re-worked some of the wave 90 boss' attacks

Buffed the final boss on certain gamemodes

Made the Liquidator ult more interesting

Made the Extermination ult more interesting

Made the MassEradication ult more interesting

Made the Pew ult more interesting

Reduced the spawn rate on Practice Mode

Increased wave length on Practice Mode

Decreased boss damage

Decreased the difficulty of late game bosses without gamemodes enabled

Increased the difficulty of late game bosses with certain gamemodes enabled

Bosses now deal more damage every time they hit you

You can now pause the game during the final boss (Yes, You didn't used to be able to)

Nerfed the card leveling debuff on No Filler

Reduced the wave length extension when a lot of enemies are alive

Massively buffed goldgain past wave 100

Slightly nerfed the speedrun gamemode

Nerfed the treasure cards in the treasure hunt gamemode

Buttons on the preview screen now make a sound when clicking them

Added more tips

Reduced the chance of Zaps overflowing

Buffed the champions in the champions league gamemode

Fixed a bug where the game would think you're OP when you're at max power

Fixed a bug where your Ult would charge faster with higher framerates

Fixed a bug where movement on the tech tree was faster with higher framerates

Fixed a bug where a few cards recycled into more stat points than they should

Enemies now have a lower defence and deal less damage while being knocked back

Fixed the visual bug where red particles from the border would appear randomly (again...)

Fixed a small visual bug in the final boss

Made the blue enemy variant slightly brighter

Added an aiming indicator for non-mouse aiming

Reduced the scaling of post wave 100 enemies and bosses

Increased damage enemies take when knocked into border

Made Howard conscious

If you encounter any errors, bugs, exploits etc... Contact me on Discord!