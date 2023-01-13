Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #3 is live

Hello, Neighbors!

Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #3 Release Notes

AI Capture feature improvements

The AI capture feature has been improved and has become even more... frightening!

We've updated the existing animations and added some new player capture animations for the characters.

The capture feature has become "smarter" under the hood - you’re no longer safe in a much wider variety of situations.

Inventory

The inventory UI has been reworked and improved.

Items will now correctly face players in the inventory.

Navigation has been significantly improved, making it more intuitive and clear.

Art & Animation

Many new visual effects have been added in different locations. The game world now feels even more alive!

A lot of props, textures, and animations have been enhanced for both the main game and the DLC.

Added a few minor cutscenes and animations.

We've patched a few potholes in the roads and fixed some fences here and there.

Lighting in houses and outdoors has been enhanced.

A lot of sound effects have been added and enhanced.

Quentin's office renovation

Quentin's office has been significantly improved and refined. You can now find many more exciting details and décor elements in there!

Game tutorial

The tutorial puzzle has been redesigned to make the introduction to the basics of the game more coherent and informative.

Player navigation

We have improved the pathways for players to make it easier to navigate and explore Ravenbrooks.

Controls

Gamepad controls have been improved

You can adjust the gamepad layout by selecting from a few control presets that better suit your preferences.

Bug Fixes

[DLC] Cutscene at the end of the Late Fees DLC is fixed.

Fixed a bug that could cause the lock not to appear on the door in the Janitor's basement

Fixed a bug that could cause the Janitor's dog models to miss textures while sleeping.

Books in the library will no longer float in the air.

The school will no longer have a white square on the ceiling.

Fixed a bug that could prevent a drone from appearing in free-to-play after a boss fight.

Fixed a bug that could prevent a drone from appearing in free-to-play after a boss fight. Fixed a bug that could prevent players from being notified about overwriting the save file when creating a new game.

Fixed an issue where the slider in the sound settings did not match the cursor speed.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Mayor to get stuck in the gramophone texture when trying to turn it off.

The board in the Barn is no longer "hanging" in the air.

Players will no longer be able to climb out of the cage during a boss fight.

Fixed a bug that caused Aaron to be placed in the incorrect location during the final cutscene.

Fixed an issue where the time would not change in the cutscene with the newspaper in the basement of the Neighbor's house.

Fixed a bug that could prevent some objects from loading in the arrival cutscene.

Fixed a bug that could cause table models to be missing from the awakening cutscene in the office.

The car's wheels will no longer protrude through the walls in the 'arrival' scene in Barn.

Fixed a bug that could have caused a cap to be visible on Quentin's head under the bandage.

Fixed a bug that could cause some players to get stuck by a boulder model at the riverbed.

Fixed a bug that could cause players to get stuck on the veranda at the Taxidermist's if they tried to climb the cupboard.

Fixed a bug that prevented the sound of the attic door opening from playing.

Fixed a bug that prevented the sound of the metal door opening in the attic from playing.

Fixed a bug that caused some players to hear a repetitive opening/closing door sound when moving around the attic.

Fixed a bug that could prevent sound from playing in a scene after a boss fight.

