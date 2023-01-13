Spryward Devlog #17

What I've Been Working On :



Updated credits audio page to make each credit more legible

Updated issue select navigation to be more clear

Added listing for keyboard controls on main menu for those needing it for Steam input

Added Left and Right movement for cutscene panels so you can go back and forth (sorry this wasn't in the game sooner lmao)

Added 5 new aerial attacks for each suit

New Ravager Axe Enemy

Updated the training room to have a new storage room

Updated the training room with more monitors to read Prof. Cyprus dialogue clearer

Added new enemy to the training room

Added level skip cheat by holding both 8 & 9 on the keyboard

Added inf scrap cheat to the pause menu

Added new running animations for running just forward or back

Added new aerial animations



WIP on the design for the Neo Government of Washington's council chamber. Also designed each of the unidentified council members. They will play a larger role in Issue 4 as the societal structure in Spryward is more developed. Part of that is creating the Divination Trio! 3 new superheroes that will be introduced by Neo Gov Council Wei Cai in Issue 4.







New Hero Sterling :



New Hero Pillager :



New Hero Mesmerist :



Note from Dev :

Thank you all for the kind words recently! I've been porting some levels from Vacancy Unlimited to Spryward. Spryward is a direct sequel to VU. You don't need to know everything that happened in VU to play Spryward, but I'm going to be showing more places from VU and how they've changed. I'll be trying my best to keep these locations accurate but still new and fresh to give you a bigger picture of Credell.

