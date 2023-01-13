 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VariDungeon update for 13 January 2023

VariDungeon 0.3.0: Knights and Portals

Share · View all patches · Build 10318728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds new tower portals containing portals. The doors are replaced by portals in the corners of each room so try not to get lost in the dungeon !
These new floors feature :

  • a new playable character : the Paladin, which uses his book to cast spells around him and heal himself
  • 9 new enemies
  • 2 new bosses
  • 30 new rooms
  • a new trap
  • 3 new power-ups

In addition to this, the game now features a map of the current floor !
We also made lots of balance changes on the previous enemies (stats changes, visual indication before they attack, ...)

Have fun !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2160561
  • Loading history…
Depot 2160563
  • Loading history…
Depot 2160564
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link