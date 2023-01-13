VariDungeon 0.3.0: Knights and Portals

This update adds new tower portals containing portals. The doors are replaced by portals in the corners of each room so try not to get lost in the dungeon !
These new floors feature :
- a new playable character : the Paladin, which uses his book to cast spells around him and heal himself
- 9 new enemies
- 2 new bosses
- 30 new rooms
- a new trap
- 3 new power-ups
In addition to this, the game now features a map of the current floor !
We also made lots of balance changes on the previous enemies (stats changes, visual indication before they attack, ...)
Have fun !
