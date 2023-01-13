Zombie Map 2 is out and Quick bug fix there was two pause menu in level 1 im srry for that i fix it now now theres only 1 pause menu. imma work on level 1 and make it more scary. Remember the p button is to change levels or map.
Scare Girl update for 13 January 2023
Zombie Map 2 Is Out And Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
