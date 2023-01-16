 Skip to content

SuperPower 3 update for 16 January 2023

SuperPower 3 Release Notes - 16.01.2023

== version 1.0.8 ==

Feature

  • Domestic use of military. This will use your land units to raise stability in your country, but lower approval

Behavior

  • Internet user % will go drop to 0 only if the budget in telecom is at 0.
  • Personal Taxes change the support in a range of [-42.5%, 7.5%]. The Government approval starting values are modified between -9.5% and 5% depending on the country.
  • Raising tax use cooldown and maxstep indicated in the action it uses.
  • Some iterations weren't running causing variables to get stuck (mainly economic ones)
  • InternationnalCommerce: fixed displays of new private import/export
  • InternationnalCommerce private: do not trade with country who has an embargo with you
  • Smaller effets for Random events
  • Private economic sector will not reduce import with a public sector of another country
  • Reduced the impact of the private economic sector who reduces expensive import from country with high taxe level
  • The desirability of illegal private economic sector A is reduced when legal private economic sector B seeks an exchange partner
  • Private Import/Export: Reduce the attractiveness of a economic sector based on the taxe of the private sector (caused some economies to fall in tailspins)
  • Countries keep less surplus of an economic sector
  • Countries reduces expensive import from country with high taxe level
  • Economic Sector: Investment increases productivity, laborForce(Unemployment) and crops used (expected effects displayed in UI)

UI

  • fixed legend for trading resources
  • fixed a bug if there was only one positive country it would appear as negative on the thematic map
  • Countries are in grey if illegal when checking the product balance thematic map
  • Fixed top 10 thematic map that would be empty after either loading a game or returning to main menu
  • Modified description of CriticalApproval warning
  • taxes widget correction
  • fixed issue where the minimap would disappear after a combat
  • Added warning icon and tool tips for strike in economic sector
  • Changed low stability message for strike frequency
  • Add Labor Unemployed in empty economic sector
  • When trading resource, country with that resource illegal will be white. Mouse over will also indicate that the resource is illegal. Top 10 also reflect that change
  • Close trade window when switching tab in economy
  • added thematic button in economy resource menu to show active trades and needs/surplus
  • random events effects are displayed to the player when they occur in his country (english only for now)

Data

  • Changed submarine to surface ship in Caspian sea

Stability

  • Fixed a data issue where some floats would get stuck to 0
  • fix of some crashes while loading assets
  • Many crash fixes and other stability corrections

