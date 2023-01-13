 Skip to content

CAR TUNE: Project update for 13 January 2023

Update 0.6.5.6

Fixes:

  • Fixed the game crashing to desktop
  • Fixed an issue with cars not loading at the airport
  • Fixed a bug where there was no interaction possible after a drag race
  • Fixed part materials in the catalog
  • Fixed a car change bug when leaving the dealership
  • Fixed bug with car turning when driving straight with new parts
  • Fixed a bug when buying more than one car
  • Fixed a bug with the disappearance of reflections on the body after changing the settings
  • Fixed the bug of not being able to repair parts when the workbench is missing
  • Fixed issue with the way the rollcage mounts in Luxour
  • Fixed many bugs with parts descriptions in the catalog
  • Many smaller bugs fixed

New Content:

  • Added a lot of new parts for the car FS Polsky
  • Added a V8 engine
  • Added new and revamped all engine sounds
  • Added gearbox sounds
  • Added a new system for creating engine piping (exhaust and air)
  • Added two new brake calipers
  • Added new rear axle based on 'Syncro' version
  • Added additional compatibility check in catalog

Changes

  • Rebuilt a large number of assets in the project, which in turn made the update substantially bigger
  • Reworked the shader that applies to car paints
  • Reworked the shader that applies to car lamps
  • Reworked the appearance of the parts catalog
  • The camera now sets the point of view relative to the point of clicking instead of the middle of the part like it was befre

Info

  • There are still many bugs I can't find yet, I need more information from you where they appear so that I can reproduce them at home.
  • Parts preview rebuild required (Options->Graphics)
  • The multiplayer mode is currently in heavy works, it will probably be available in the next or further update, the initial date is Q1 2023

