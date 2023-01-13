Update 0.6.5.6

Fixes:
- Fixed the game crashing to desktop
- Fixed an issue with cars not loading at the airport
- Fixed a bug where there was no interaction possible after a drag race
- Fixed part materials in the catalog
- Fixed a car change bug when leaving the dealership
- Fixed bug with car turning when driving straight with new parts
- Fixed a bug when buying more than one car
- Fixed a bug with the disappearance of reflections on the body after changing the settings
- Fixed the bug of not being able to repair parts when the workbench is missing
- Fixed issue with the way the rollcage mounts in Luxour
- Fixed many bugs with parts descriptions in the catalog
- Many smaller bugs fixed
New Content:
- Added a lot of new parts for the car FS Polsky
- Added a V8 engine
- Added new and revamped all engine sounds
- Added gearbox sounds
- Added a new system for creating engine piping (exhaust and air)
- Added two new brake calipers
- Added new rear axle based on 'Syncro' version
- Added additional compatibility check in catalog
Changes
- Rebuilt a large number of assets in the project, which in turn made the update substantially bigger
- Reworked the shader that applies to car paints
- Reworked the shader that applies to car lamps
- Reworked the appearance of the parts catalog
- The camera now sets the point of view relative to the point of clicking instead of the middle of the part like it was befre
Info
- There are still many bugs I can't find yet, I need more information from you where they appear so that I can reproduce them at home.
- Parts preview rebuild required (Options->Graphics)
- The multiplayer mode is currently in heavy works, it will probably be available in the next or further update, the initial date is Q1 2023
