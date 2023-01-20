 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astonia Resurgence update for 20 January 2023

Launcher Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10318600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added search functionality which will search for names, as well as levels
Added autoupdater to allow for easier deployment instead of Users needing to manually install updates

Changed files in this update

Astonia Resurgence Content Depot 1584041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link