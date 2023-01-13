 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 13 January 2023

OH-58D Kiowa Helo, Grouping and Sightline Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10318599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Shoot house segment
    • 2.5m x 2m walls
    • OH-58D Bell Kiowa Helicopter

  • Improved visibility of ruler measurements

  • Sightline: Increase vertical angle and scanning steps to 15

  • Grouping: Select Parent, and keep clicking on objects you want to group, right click to stop

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed being able to load multiple glb meshes into one custom-prop

Changed files in this update

Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link