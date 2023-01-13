-
New Props
- Shoot house segment
- 2.5m x 2m walls
- OH-58D Bell Kiowa Helicopter
-
Improved visibility of ruler measurements
-
Sightline: Increase vertical angle and scanning steps to 15
-
Grouping: Select Parent, and keep clicking on objects you want to group, right click to stop
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed being able to load multiple glb meshes into one custom-prop
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 13 January 2023
OH-58D Kiowa Helo, Grouping and Sightline Improvements
