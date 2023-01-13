Update Notes for Jan 13

Here's a list of everything that's been improved during the 2nd beta period. We are now at version 0.7.14.
Improved the game's usage of color to improve readability
Created big chests that are hidden
Showed the game timer under minimap
Made it cost 200 gold to activate a Checkpoint
Made Miniboss crawl and emit mines more reliably
Made Miniboss spawn mines with random elements
Gave Boss a shield and random elemental damage
Moved Guardians to more strategic locations near enemies
Made elemental creeps more random
Nerfed Baller (big guy) damage
Made Knight1 not cause blade drop
Made hidden enemies untargetable
Make enemy exclamation marks more noticeable
Made gold thief appear less
Made earlier floors bigger because they are easier to battle
Made walled floors have pillars lining edges
Dropped unequipped armor and weapons on death
Nerfed critical buff of Slasher and cloaks
Split damager & protector relics into 3 each
Nerfed Boomerang damage from 3 to 2
Reduced the knockback of fist attack
Made running while charging faster
Made it so you cannot get hurt while elevator is being enabled
Made mana bar flash less
Nerfed gold & light rewards a little
Changed prices of attack scrolls to 1750 and defense scrolls to 750
Nerfed equipment sell factors
Made light investment a whole pip if possible
Stopped showing numbers and turning red for Shorebot (on Ship)
Renamed 720p, etc. to actual resolution on Video settings menu
Removed resolution options beyond your current screen size on Video settings menu
Solved 3d models not matching sprites for some players (refreshed the cache on version change)
Solved reward chest can not warp in for awhile
Solve bug where player dies without checkpoint and starts a new run with old tokens
Cheers,
Wizard
