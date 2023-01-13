 Skip to content

Wraithbinder Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan 13

Share · View all patches · Build 10318587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a list of everything that's been improved during the 2nd beta period. We are now at version 0.7.14.

  • Improved the game's usage of color to improve readability

  • Created big chests that are hidden

  • Showed the game timer under minimap

  • Made it cost 200 gold to activate a Checkpoint

  • Made Miniboss crawl and emit mines more reliably

  • Made Miniboss spawn mines with random elements

  • Gave Boss a shield and random elemental damage

  • Moved Guardians to more strategic locations near enemies

  • Made elemental creeps more random

  • Nerfed Baller (big guy) damage

  • Made Knight1 not cause blade drop

  • Made hidden enemies untargetable

  • Make enemy exclamation marks more noticeable

  • Made gold thief appear less

  • Made earlier floors bigger because they are easier to battle

  • Made walled floors have pillars lining edges

  • Dropped unequipped armor and weapons on death

  • Nerfed critical buff of Slasher and cloaks

  • Split damager & protector relics into 3 each

  • Nerfed Boomerang damage from 3 to 2

  • Reduced the knockback of fist attack

  • Made running while charging faster

  • Made it so you cannot get hurt while elevator is being enabled

  • Made mana bar flash less

  • Nerfed gold & light rewards a little

  • Changed prices of attack scrolls to 1750 and defense scrolls to 750

  • Nerfed equipment sell factors

  • Made light investment a whole pip if possible

  • Stopped showing numbers and turning red for Shorebot (on Ship)

  • Renamed 720p, etc. to actual resolution on Video settings menu

  • Removed resolution options beyond your current screen size on Video settings menu

  • Solved 3d models not matching sprites for some players (refreshed the cache on version change)

  • Solved reward chest can not warp in for awhile

  • Solve bug where player dies without checkpoint and starts a new run with old tokens

Cheers,

Wizard

