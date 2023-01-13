Update Notes for Jan 13

Here's a list of everything that's been improved during the 2nd beta period. We are now at version 0.7.14.

Improved the game's usage of color to improve readability

Created big chests that are hidden

Showed the game timer under minimap

Made it cost 200 gold to activate a Checkpoint

Made Miniboss crawl and emit mines more reliably

Made Miniboss spawn mines with random elements

Gave Boss a shield and random elemental damage

Moved Guardians to more strategic locations near enemies

Made elemental creeps more random

Nerfed Baller (big guy) damage

Made Knight1 not cause blade drop

Made hidden enemies untargetable

Make enemy exclamation marks more noticeable

Made gold thief appear less

Made earlier floors bigger because they are easier to battle

Made walled floors have pillars lining edges

Dropped unequipped armor and weapons on death

Nerfed critical buff of Slasher and cloaks

Split damager & protector relics into 3 each

Nerfed Boomerang damage from 3 to 2

Reduced the knockback of fist attack

Made running while charging faster

Made it so you cannot get hurt while elevator is being enabled

Made mana bar flash less

Nerfed gold & light rewards a little

Changed prices of attack scrolls to 1750 and defense scrolls to 750

Nerfed equipment sell factors

Made light investment a whole pip if possible

Stopped showing numbers and turning red for Shorebot (on Ship)

Renamed 720p, etc. to actual resolution on Video settings menu

Removed resolution options beyond your current screen size on Video settings menu

Solved 3d models not matching sprites for some players (refreshed the cache on version change)

Solved reward chest can not warp in for awhile