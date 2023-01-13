Vol. `2023` Ready or Not - A year in review

Attention Officers,

Welcome to the first newsletter of 2023! As is tradition we will be doing a recap of our game and communities achievements in 2022. On behalf of the staff at Void Interactive, we would sincerely like to thank you for your continuous support and feedback of RON, we owe our success to you! The team is excited to continue working on Ready or Not and looks forward to all the new exciting updates to come in 2023!

Since our launch into Steam Early Access in December of 2021, Ready or Not has progressed quite steadily towards our goal of a full release in 2023. Both community and development efforts have ramped up as we’ve expanded our development team, worked closer with the different portions of our community, and worked hard to grow the community we already have!

Community Content

Over the course of 2022, the community came together to produce a prolific amount of content. Videos that run the gauntlet from critique to compilation, every flavor of art one could look for, and even photos of community members doing their best impression of the Los Suenos Police Department!



Above: The winning art from our Community Art contest, produced by Etnad, picturing a newly engaged husband and wife.



Above: The Winner of our photo contest, Royourboy, took a stunning picture of two geared individuals backlit by a sunset.

On the side of modifications to the game itself, modders have continuously outdone themselves with a veritable mountain of content– and their passion has not gone unnoticed. We introduced mod integration into the game itself using the mod.io platform and through continued support and tweaking of the integration of mod.io we have made an amazing amount of progress on both the UI and UX fronts resulting in a more reliable modding experience! As mentioned in the recent AMA, the possibility of Steam Workshop arriving has not been entirely taken off the table, so if mod.io isn’t your preferred mod delivery platform then keep your eyes peeled!

I wish I had the time and the space to plug some of our favorite mods, but then this newsletter would be mostly mods. I highly suggest checking out our community content showcases for a more in-depth look at some frankly spectacular mods.

Finally, we cannot forget the part of our community that is the key to our continued presence on YouTube, TikTok, and other media platforms, the content creators! We appreciate every single one of them, from the smallest channels posting videos of their friends' first run of Voll Health House to users putting together beautifully framed pseudo-trailer videos.



Above: The amazing video produced by SheppLab, give this creator some love.

Outside of media we’ve partnered with Lurkit to be able to reach more content creators in a more organic matter, giving us the ability to give existing content creators more compensation for their work and reach out to new ones to further increase the reach of Ready or Not.

Development Milestones

Since our launch into Steam Early Access at the very end of 2021, the growth of Ready or Not has been explosive in proportion to the competitive nature of the Early Access shooter space. The vision of Ready or Not has come into clearer focus after every single update with refinement of weapons, sounds, levels, AI, etc.– and with the invaluable feedback from our community the game will continue to come closer and closer to its finished state.

2022 has brought us 17 new weapons, among them being the introduction of the PDW class with the MP7 and P90, the renewing of the venerated M4 into the more modern Mk18, among a plethora of other beautifully rendered and powerful sounding firearms. Among the close to a dozen there are many standout maps, among those being the raid on Voll health house and its impeccably kept upper floor hiding a horrifying secret underneath, the bright and beautifully rendered club marred by violence and turning the entire building into a Neon Tomb, or the final moments of the ex-USIA agent Gerard at his home on Sullivans Slope.



Above: The MP7, first in the games PDW category.

Of course without the backend improvements, the maps would not be as spectacular as they are without the overhaul to the games lighting system to greater show off the excellent work of our mapping and art team.



Above: The new lighting engine in action

In 2023, we wish to carry Ready or Not into its release window and beyond, continuing to refine our labor of love until we can’t anymore. No matter how soon or how late that comes, we will continue to communicate with our audience, you can find a sneak peak into some of our future plans in our recent developer AMA!

We hope that every single one of our supporters, new and old, continue to stick by us into the future of VOID Interactive and Ready or Not!

Conclusion

This concludes our first briefing of the new year where we looked at some things Ready or Not has achieved in 2022. Be sure to tune in next time for more development news!

