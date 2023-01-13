 Skip to content

The Repairing Mantis update for 13 January 2023

Update 1.07

Update 1.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a small update for The Repairing Mantis. Someone wrote to us with a detailed report of a game-breaking bug we've never seen before! It's always nice when people send those bug reports. It helps us a lot. So we fixed that, and while working on the menus for The Hungry Fly we found and fixed a bug that was present in both games.

Bug fixes:
-Giving a moth to the squirrel while he was jumping removed the dialogue to continue the story
-Clicking on a button in the menu while it was transitioning to another window, restarted the animation, creating an infinite loop if you continued spamming it. (It was kind of fun, to be honest, but still a bug. 😉 )

