Small update on Hud

Hello mobsters !

This small update brings some bug fixes but mainly a new HUD to join servers and more match options !

Below is the list of fixes and improvements :

**

New Hud in server list

Added private servers

LAN addition

Added new tips and comments

Improved HUD positioning

Fixed some weapons having their names wrong

Fixed "Restore" button not correctly restoring purchases

**

I know it seems like a small thing, but it's a big step forward because many of our updates are visualizing the future of Family Business with community workshops. I know that many people may be confused by changing versions so quickly but it is a way of guaranteeing our quality.

Recently I know that many must be strange sometimes losing all progress, the reason for this is that the save files are reset when there is an update in the weapons codes, because with a new balance it could cause some instabilities in servers, but I guarantee that already we are working on a solution to this problem and I can even talk about this solution, that involves the Steam Inventory System, since information and purchases made in the game can be stored permanently, but until then we will work using the Steam Cloud functionality (not yet implemented ) . I'm sorry if you missed a lot of progress, but for now in " Early Access " it's difficult to guarantee that there won't be such sudden changes.

I know there were few changes but our focus is to improve the code more and more, thus making our work speed increase a lot. The update was aimed at Huds, however this is just a measure to go on to the next challenge, walk or whatever you prefer that will be the addition of new maps, this takes time and a lot of resources so we are trying to update and fix as many bugs as possible in this right now because the more maps and modes we add the more fixes and bugs will be coming, so to minimize instabilities these are our decisions in updates.

Thank you all and we will continue to update Family Business as soon as possible ! In our next big update will be a map called " Bocotown " which will be for Family Business mode !

Have a good game !