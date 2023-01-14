Version 1.2.0r is Live!

Hello Avalicians! Today's update addresses some lingering bugs and inconsistencies, makes Carol's Wild Claw and Neera's icicles stronger, and also makes adjustments to Milla's damage values to make the Super Shield Burst a more viable option for bosses.

In prior versions, Milla's Cube Blaster damage output encouraged rapid button presses, and several players have mentioned to us that this can cause hand pain with repeated use, so it is now more viable to alternate between the Cube Blaster and Super Shield Burst for maximum damage output. The changes should be small enough that it won't affect how standard enemies are fought. As always, thank you for your feedback!

General

Fixed the star card requirements in Classic mode's item shop being off center due to the introduction of a new item in the last patch.

Player-taken damage from big explosions now doesn't stack.

Traumagotchas now should retain their original Activation Mode after attacking.

Added more variables that should be refreshed when creating new Stinger Bombs; this should fix Shockwaves created by the Stinger Bombs sometimes not appearing due to stale height offset spawning them too high above or too low into the ground.

Carol

Wild Claw damage increased from 4 to 5.

Milla

Cube Blaster shots now have damage scaling based on the size of Milla's cube in a similar manner to her Super Shield Burst. This makes the first 5 shots from a cube do the most damage, with damage progressively decreasing after that.

Super Shield Burst damage scaling increased from 5-7-10 to 7-10-13.

Neera

Sniper Drive icicle damage increased from 3 to 4.

The Battlesphere

Gat Hogs that had been half-broken now should retain their original Activation Mode, which should prevent any arenas from round advancing in cases if there are only half-broken GatHogs remain and all of them are deactivated due to being too far offscreen.

Robot Graveyard

Fixed Monster Cube's laser being instantly fired right after transforming into Moth form on any transform, for real this time.

Snowfields

Classic Mode now starts the stage with a short skippable intro cutscene; The fight with the boss starts immediately after. This should now have functional parity with Adventure Mode variant of the stage.

Serpentine's missile projectile now deals its contact damage that is equivalent to the damage of the big explosion that the missile creates.

Sky Bridge

Kalaw should no longer put KO'd players into a zombie state after his own defeat.

Gravity Bubble

Adjusted the starting position of the item that spawns with Powerup Start so that it's not floating high in the water.

Bakunawa Rush

When the Items to Bombs brave stone is equipped, the water shield crystal at the start of the stage is now coded to disappear instead of turning into a bomb. It should now be possible to achieve a no damage run on this stage with Items to Bombs equipped.

Clockwork Arboretum