It's Time for the Yădakk Tribe Moon!

It's not uncommon to see Yădakk merchant caravans roaming the Khalee Plains looking for customers. It's also not uncommon for most caravans to be comprised of the same family of Yădakk. What is uncommon is finding a lone Kickoo warrior out here, pretty far from home.

Hello Polytopians,

It's the Yădakk Tribe Moon, a whole month dedicated to celebrating the Yădakk, our favorite wandering merchants!

-Zoythrus