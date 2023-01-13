Weekly Update - V.0.2.15

-Added UI scaler Back into game with save load.

-Added Show helm to save state of it hiding or not.

-Added Show Cape to save state of it hiding or not.

-Added DLC wing choice to save when selected.

-Added DLC orb choice to save when selected.

-Added when selecting a new orb to auto turn on the light.

-Added ability to input exact amounts in the trade list and crafting list. Click on the one and you can delete and enter your own amount to update if you don't wanna use the Plus's.

-Added ability to search in a loot container for an item or player inventory.

-Added new T2 disassembler with increased space & speed.

-Added a deposit box to use for giving & receiving goods ( placed outside your house ).

-Added a new chest Elder's Vault that can be purchased at the unique vendors for a big price.

-Added ability to craft a sign in the work benches to label anything with the sign. (Write a greeting message or something not so nice :p)

-Added ability to change a chests name with shift + e.

-Fixed clay recipe giving back empty flask.

-Fixed one of the potion recipes require less components then its counter parts.

-Fixed missing collision on the eggplant figurine.

-Fixed one the of the altar stairs in the middle to be able to walk up them.

-Fixed Imps hitting harder then intended.

-Fixed minimap turning completely all the time.

-Fixed T4 gems being T3 gems in the crafting stations.

-Fixed disassembler description.

-Fixed floating island lake being misplaced.

-Fixed some collisions on the floating island.

-Fixed rapidshot pulling higher level arrows and using them in the slot.

-Fixed piercing shot pulling higher level arrows and using them in the slot.

-Fixed summons to not all share a tier cooldown rather its classified by types.

-Fixed goblin merchant description.

-Fixed dragon summons costing too much mana.

-Fixed undead knights costing too much mana.

-Fixed veggie summons costing too little mana.

-Fixed Floating Island Summons having way too large of a health pool.

-Fixed UI tooltip not showing relics are an equipment type.

-Fixed UI tooltip to include what type of weapon it is. (Hard to know on named weapons)

-Fixed issue of missing crafting tags when it came to level 20-30 crafting professions (Maybe).

-Fixed FL cave steps not being able to walk up them.

-Fixed unique holy staff t2 having wrong mats for repairing.

-Fixed FL summons being jittery due to scaling.

-Fixed blood golem summon summoning an iron golem.

-Fixed level requirement text not functioning properly in the UI.

-Increased amount of dragon horn that drops each kill.

-Increased stack size of horns from 5 to 10.

-Tweaked crafting xp baseline to be doubled due to heavy grinding.

-Tweaked strength to .5 damage per point.

-Tweaked crit and crit chance back to old setting it was due to mob difficulty.

-Tweaked DLC wings to be 25% larger.

-Tweaked music sounds to be louder but can be adjusted via the music slider.

-Tweaked AI back to EQS to see if they get smarter.

