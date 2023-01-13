SUFFER 2 Out Now!

Hello Friends!

I'm extremely proud to announce that SUFFER 2 is officially live on Steam!

This game has been in development for over two years and I believe it is a huge improvement over the original! The music, graphics, and sound have all been vastly improved and I've learned so much about level design since the original that these new stages are my best yet. The game works great on Valve's Steam Deck and plays perfectly even on older hardware.

If you haven't played the original you won't feel lost if you start with SUFFER 2 - this is a boomer shooter first and the story is very light. The Leviathan Government has taken control and destroyed the world! It's up to The Spirit of Anarchy to end their tyranny with ninja swords and extreme firepower! With 5 difficulty settings and 39 levels there is plenty of content here to keep you coming back for more SUFFER!

Thank you to everyone for the support over the years. This game is my best yet and I hope you all enjoy it. I have some future updates planned but right now I'm focused on getting this one out there to the players. It's way more polished than the original and I am incredibly happy with how it turned out.

Seriously, thank you :)