TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.14

Welcome back to another #FeatureFriday, descendants of the first men! ːlettuceː

This week, we continued to work on onboarding improvements, adding new features, and making adjustments to the tutorial. Meanwhile, we've been preparing for the big update, which will include a new campaign map! ːreexcitedː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 24 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 58% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] A complete overhaul for the learn panel tutorials.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Removed descriptions from 35 personality traits and made the information automated.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] The width of the tutorial panel category item side has been expanded, and the interaction colors have been modified.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The panel toggling issue with shortcuts has been fixed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue in which the craft routes of a deceased character were attempted to be locked in the entity crafts panel, but the character could not be found because he died.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The issue with the map object detail panel opening and closing has been resolved.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The issue with the lines of the traditions panel has been fixed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where removing a trait trigger from a trait definition could corrupt save files containing characters with this out-of-date trait.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Svetlana's decision for the InitiateCombat node fix now has a target character availability check.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] An issue in the inventory's context menu has been fixed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed a long-standing issue in which a character's assignment ids reoccurred after loading a save file, resulting in an error while showing character details.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixes for characters leave production assignments incomplete, putting map object productions in jeopardy.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] An issue that occurs when selecting a map item under construction while it is being built has been resolved.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] We are now correctly removing alerts of which category is disabled from options.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with the nursemaid alerts.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed issues with updated alerts that were triggered by learning certain tutorials.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] An issue with clearing the indication for a selected skill while the owner character dies has been resolved.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Refactored mouse-cursor system.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Refactored character inventory.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Added a second frame to traps to keep the current frame active while the object is enabled/disabled by culling features.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fix for tutorial panel’s initial category selection.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Some decisions now include specified character eligibility checks.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Map object progress check for relevant prerequisites have been fixed.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] The layout of the new campaign map; Ergenekon.

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you next Friday! ːreimpressedː ːgearthumbsupː