Badlands Patch 13 Jan 2023

Hello everyone,
This update contains some bug fixes and a preload for the ACT 3 update coming out next week. Have a great weekend.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone,
This update contains some bug fixes and a preload for the ACT 3 update coming out next week. Have a great weekend.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update