 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tribes of Midgard update for 13 January 2023

Live Stream - Community Stream #15 - Jan 13th, 3:00pm EST

Share · View all patches · Build 10318087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings,

Come join our stream today, January 13th at 3:00pm EST (right here on Steam and on our Twitch channel)! ✨

Come hang out, hear what's been up in the new year for Tribes of Midgard, and catch up on all you may have missed, as well as some reminders on what's coming to the next update! 👀

You can hit the "Set a Reminder" button to the top of this post to be notified when we're live.

Hope to see you then! :)

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/tribesofmidgard
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tribesofmidgard
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/tribesofmidgard
Twitch: twitch.tv/tribesofmidgard
Website: https://www.tribesofmidgard.com

Changed depots in tom_qa branch

View more data in app history for build 10318087
Tribes Of Midgard Content Depot 858821
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link