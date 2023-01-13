Update 3: UI & QOL Improvements

Hi all,

While this update is not as big as Update 2, I have done way more work/coding in this one. This updates focus was to improving the UI Experience. Along with other smaller Quality of life changes.

What's New?

Added: A New progression system to the apartment level.

While this adds a little touch to the story, it will also slowly easy the player into the game. Players will now need to collect the items specified on the note in the Apartment level.

Added: DLSS Support - Deep Learning Super Sampling

This feature should help boost performance by using AI to output higher resolution frames from a lower resolution input. DLSS samples multiple lower resolution images and uses motion data and feedback from prior frames to reconstruct native quality images.

This feature is still Experimental and you may or may not see a performance increase. Feedback is much appreciated.

Added: Created a new atmospheric sky for the First Town Visit

The sky box now, not only looks more realistic it now spreads light more dynamically. Generally this made the landscape a little bit more bright. Also made the Sky Phenomenon look more like it should be in respects to the story.

And many more smaller fixes and improvements

Added: More foliage to different areas of the game

Added: More tutorial Popups in a different style than previous ones

Added: Many More smaller things

Changed: Wording/Added more to some notes for story

Changed: Abby's Backpack mesh at the start

Changed: Apartment level scenery

Changed: Complete Overhaul on the Note/Objective UI system

Changed: Added Construction to the front of the house, in the real world.

Changed: Lighting on some levels to make transition make more sense

Changed: Game will now launch with all settings on max, with exception of resolution.

Fixed: Grandma's Clock in apartment level it was missing one hand

Fixed: Note saying highschool when it meant to be University

Fixed: Floating Foliage in some areas

Fixed: Issue causing textures to not load on specific rocks

Fixed: Footsteps would still play when looking at the new note system

Fixed: Letter not showing correct information

Fixed: Issue causing notes to open and not close

That is all for this update!

As always,

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/