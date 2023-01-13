 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 13 January 2023

fix multiple bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10318009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix bugs "numbers platinum chickens" in the level: quad cat

fix bugs on the floor, in the level: night cat

fix bugs "animation characters" in the level:

  • cold cat

  • helicopter cat

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link