SlasherRPG update for 13 January 2023

Fix Bug 14/1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug SaveGame Skill Not activate
  • Buff Support Staff
  • Bug Change Weapon Staff not hidden
  • Skill menu not update
  • On load Save Fix Skin
  • On Attack Weapon Staff Bug Skill

Please Report Bug : https://discord.com/invite/gG2V3VqQ23

