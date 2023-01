Share · View all patches · Build 10317821 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 17:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Shops can no longer locked

Added a visual cue for when Status: Restrict is preventing a Keyword from activating

Hopefully fixed audio bug where warping on Floor 1 would cause music to restart

Toggling Blobert's difficulty modifiers should now correctly save

Skill: Switcheroo now bypasses Bless/Curse for improved consistency/QoL