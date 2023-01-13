Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added a confirmation message when deleting the replay camera shots

Added exterior enemies for Escort Out and Exfiltrate missions

Improvements

Increased the number of entry doors in infiltration/domination generated missions

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the recruitment message appearing after creating a new squad

Fixed snipers not resetting their orientation after shooting a target

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.