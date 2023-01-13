- Fixed chapter 2's bosses not using their new artwork
- Fixed Paper Jadon and Robot Jadon not being available in chapter 3
Dimension Quest Pinball update for 13 January 2023
Chapter 3 day one hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
