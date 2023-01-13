 Skip to content

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 13 January 2023

Chapter 3 day one hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed chapter 2's bosses not using their new artwork
  • Fixed Paper Jadon and Robot Jadon not being available in chapter 3

