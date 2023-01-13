 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Beta 1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 10317741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Most crafting input columns are now aligned
  • Large per-second rates no longer show decimals
  • Fixed rate display values on Trading and Market items
  • Aligned Input sections on most recipes
  • Fixed research buttons saying “Complete” when the research was not started

