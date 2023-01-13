- Most crafting input columns are now aligned
- Large per-second rates no longer show decimals
- Fixed rate display values on Trading and Market items
- Aligned Input sections on most recipes
- Fixed research buttons saying “Complete” when the research was not started
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 13 January 2023
Beta 1.40
Patchnotes via Steam Community
