 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 13 January 2023

Questing Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10317695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday everyone! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

  • Quality items can now be used in converters and recipes
  • Eternal Ember quest bug is fixed
  • Sealife Compendium room art is fixed so the room does not turn black anymore
  • Eloria Compendium Quest bug is fixed and can be completed
  • Library Quest can be completed
  • All artifacts can now be found and donated
  • Crafting tables can be placed in storage sheds
  • The "A Journey to the Mine" quest is fixed
  • The "Don't Shoot the Messenger" Quest fixed

Thank you to everyone helping us catch bugs and add additional polish to the game! We hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

  • The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

Changed files in this update

Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link