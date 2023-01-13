Questing Fixes!

Happy Friday everyone! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:
- Quality items can now be used in converters and recipes
- Eternal Ember quest bug is fixed
- Sealife Compendium room art is fixed so the room does not turn black anymore
- Eloria Compendium Quest bug is fixed and can be completed
- Library Quest can be completed
- All artifacts can now be found and donated
- Crafting tables can be placed in storage sheds
- The "A Journey to the Mine" quest is fixed
- The "Don't Shoot the Messenger" Quest fixed
Thank you to everyone helping us catch bugs and add additional polish to the game! We hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend!
- The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update