Questing Fixes!

Happy Friday everyone! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

Quality items can now be used in converters and recipes

Eternal Ember quest bug is fixed

Sealife Compendium room art is fixed so the room does not turn black anymore

Eloria Compendium Quest bug is fixed and can be completed

Library Quest can be completed

All artifacts can now be found and donated

Crafting tables can be placed in storage sheds

The "A Journey to the Mine" quest is fixed

The "Don't Shoot the Messenger" Quest fixed

Thank you to everyone helping us catch bugs and add additional polish to the game! We hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend!