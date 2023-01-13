The Modding Update!

Starting off the new year with a new update! Things are gonna get a lot more crazy...

Lobby Changes



You can now play matches with up to 8 players! Invite all your friends (Or bots most likely) and suffer together!

Deck Stacking



One deck not enough? Want to mix and match? Well now you can with the new deck multiselect mode!

DLC Selection



Tired of seeing that WIP DLC button? Well now it works! Along with the new animated KittyWave DLC to show off with!

Modding Changes

Alright and now a big one; The modding system. Mods will now be much more stable and matches should have way less gamebreaking issues.



The whole modding menu has been redesigned and now has its own consistent look. Along with the menu changes you can finally change the amount of a cards in a deck!

Even better for those advanced users, we now have a link to Quatro's documentation in the menu.



Previously, there have been issues with the mod system not working in specific cases. These issues have been fixed. Make sure to load and edit anything necessary if your mods weren't working before.

A detailed list of changes:

Mods

Modding variables have been "unbroken"

Fixed OnTurn scripts not running properly

Modding menu redesign

Mods will now log errors to game logs

Custom code block has syntax checking

Decks file format has been switched to readable json files

Card amounts can be set in the editor

Fixed "no decks" showing after creating deck

Mod editor now has sounds

Added documentation button

Added "flip direction" code block

Added QOL methods to lua

Gameplay