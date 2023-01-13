Extension! Battlefield Forger 2.0



We’re looking for the next Holdfast: Battlefield & Uniform to be added officially into the game!

It’s been almost a month since the 2nd Battlefield Forger contest kicked off and the time has come for a small update on the contest. The dedication of the artisans participating in the contest this year has encouraged us to further extend the contest by an additional 2 months making the new end date March 18th 2023.

This is to allow those partaking the time to truly explore and create their entry as they wish without the worry of a tight time constraint. Coinciding with this extension is the release of the new Holdfast: SDK Tutorial Series. These short but informative tutorials will provide an easy route for those interested in creating battlefields for Holdfast.

Holdfast: SDK Tutorial Series - View On YouTube



The submissions so far have been rather outstanding and we look forward to seeing what can be created within this new additional timeframe for the contest. Check out the Battlefield Forger 2.0 blog for more details on the contest and how to enter.

Battlefield Forger 2.0 Blog

Feeling inspired to get creative? Head over to the official Holdfast Discord server and obtain the Artisan role by visiting the #getting-started channel. There’s plenty of good fellows in there who can lend a helping hand should you need it too. :rheartr:

As always and until next time, may good health be yours.

