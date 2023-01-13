Update v0.7.5.5

Hotfix ready to amend a few issues released in version 0.7.5.
- The Slingshot Ascension was making runs too laggy and was too OP. We have changed its functionality a little and improved the performance.
- Twitch functionality has been fixed.
- When using Axeldör, Thyra and Hafgrim’s skins, stat texts were not working properly.
- Mouse control was not working in Gnöki’s Realm.
- Ragnar's Sword Relic sound was not synchronized properly.
- The game interface is no longer detected when the game is running in background.
- We have changed the Midgard’s music track. It was causing copyright problems to some Content Creators. We had paid for the license, but for some reason it is penalizing some people. We’re still working on that issue to solve it as soon as possible.
