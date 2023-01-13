 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 13 January 2023

PATCH 11 (CRITICAL BUG FIX IN TUTORIAL)

PATCH 11 (CRITICAL BUG FIX IN TUTORIAL)

Build 10317598

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Critical bug fixed on the Tutorial (Beach), where the player can't grab an Arrows.
  • Auto detection if player had allready played the Free Demo and delete the previous Save
  • Better Blur in Level 1
  • Minor Update

