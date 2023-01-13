 Skip to content

The Bus update for 13 January 2023

The new Line 200 is coming!

Changed depots in local branch

The Bus Content Depot 491541
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
The Bus - Neoplan Skyliner Depot 491544
The Bus - VDL Futura FHD2 Depot 491545
The Bus - BB40 Depot 491547
The Bus - Scania Touring Depot 491548
The Bus - W906 Depot 491549
The Bus - MAN Lion's Coach 2017 Depot 897491
The Bus - VDL Futura FDD2 Depot 897492
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
The Bus - Line 200 Depot 897494
The Bus - Line 245 Depot 897495
The Bus - Line 100 Depot 897496
The Bus - Line 200 New Depot 898612
