Ballsy World Cup 2020 v15 update - PS4 controller fix

By compiling with the latest Unity version, a controller issue was fixed.
I also made a little gameplay change: if you accelerate from walk to sprint speed, it would only do so in the direction you were currently moving in. This was a deliberate gameplay choice to force players to have the player change direction first, before they fully accelerated. However, I have changed my mind since, as I feel the downside weighs too heavily: it doesn't feel very intuitive.
If you preferred the old way a lot more, let me know, I'll put the previous build in a separate branch as an option!
If you notice any regressions with this build, let me know!
Full changelog v15:
- compiled with new unity to fix PS4/DS4Win controller issues
- can now accelerate to sprint into any direction, rather than only near the current walk direction
- team 1 (player team) now selected by default on world cup matches, to avoid confusion
Changed files in this update