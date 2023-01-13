 Skip to content

Ballsy! World Cup 2020 update for 13 January 2023

Ballsy World Cup 2020 v15 update - PS4 controller fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By compiling with the latest Unity version, a controller issue was fixed.

I also made a little gameplay change: if you accelerate from walk to sprint speed, it would only do so in the direction you were currently moving in. This was a deliberate gameplay choice to force players to have the player change direction first, before they fully accelerated. However, I have changed my mind since, as I feel the downside weighs too heavily: it doesn't feel very intuitive.

If you preferred the old way a lot more, let me know, I'll put the previous build in a separate branch as an option!

If you notice any regressions with this build, let me know!

Full changelog v15:

  • compiled with new unity to fix PS4/DS4Win controller issues
  • can now accelerate to sprint into any direction, rather than only near the current walk direction
  • team 1 (player team) now selected by default on world cup matches, to avoid confusion

