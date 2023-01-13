 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 13 January 2023

Update 114.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10317474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Wild friends, we made some adjustments in map areas, we also made some changes in the engine to start working on unreal engine 5.1

-Adjust map areas that had edges where you could hide behind rocks or get stuck
-Changed Engine 5.1 engine
-Added Laucher between directx11 and 12
-Removed Christmas event
-Adjusted distance display of some dry savanna grass
-Panel point system now fixed when placed by admin

Animals


-Adjusted Animals that did not lose water and food in the Sub-Adult phase, that were with inverted values.

h2] Crocodile[/h2]

Adjusted Crocodile regeneration that was slow

Rhino


-Adjusted Hippo damage to 950 damage


-Adjusted Gnu's Stun Ability from 15% to 10%.

Striped Hyena


-Adjusted striped hyena selection
-Adjusted Cure of the Striped Hyena

Spotted Hyena


-Over-adjusted hyena stage that didn't heal

Rhino


-Adjusted Rhino pink skin when added from admin panel

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link