Update 114.1

Build 10317474 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 19:52:13 UTC

Hello, Wild friends, we made some adjustments in map areas, we also made some changes in the engine to start working on unreal engine 5.1

-Adjust map areas that had edges where you could hide behind rocks or get stuck

-Changed Engine 5.1 engine

-Added Laucher between directx11 and 12

-Removed Christmas event

-Adjusted distance display of some dry savanna grass

-Panel point system now fixed when placed by admin

Animals



-Adjusted Animals that did not lose water and food in the Sub-Adult phase, that were with inverted values.

h2] Crocodile[/h2]



Adjusted Crocodile regeneration that was slow

Rhino



-Adjusted Hippo damage to 950 damage



-Adjusted Gnu's Stun Ability from 15% to 10%.

Striped Hyena



-Adjusted striped hyena selection

-Adjusted Cure of the Striped Hyena

Spotted Hyena



-Over-adjusted hyena stage that didn't heal

Rhino



-Adjusted Rhino pink skin when added from admin panel

