Update 114.1

Hello, Wild friends, we made some adjustments in map areas, we also made some changes in the engine to start working on unreal engine 5.1
-Adjust map areas that had edges where you could hide behind rocks or get stuck
-Changed Engine 5.1 engine
-Added Laucher between directx11 and 12
-Removed Christmas event
-Adjusted distance display of some dry savanna grass
-Panel point system now fixed when placed by admin
Animals
-Adjusted Animals that did not lose water and food in the Sub-Adult phase, that were with inverted values.
h2] Crocodile[/h2]
Adjusted Crocodile regeneration that was slow
Rhino
-Adjusted Hippo damage to 950 damage
-Adjusted Gnu's Stun Ability from 15% to 10%.
Striped Hyena
-Adjusted striped hyena selection
-Adjusted Cure of the Striped Hyena
Spotted Hyena
-Over-adjusted hyena stage that didn't heal
Rhino
-Adjusted Rhino pink skin when added from admin panel
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
