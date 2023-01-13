Small fix and..

Fixed the initial positioning of the item icon when the item was dragged from the quick access slot. (The icon appeared slightly above the inventory for a second, and then was displayed in the correct position on the cursor).

Now I would like to announce that the game is participating in GDWC 2022 and would like to ask you to vote for the game if you think it deserves it. Thank you.

GDWC 2022

Something else:

I once wrote that I have plans to make a completely new game mode, I did not share the details with you, but now I want to talk a little about it and also, why this mode cannot appear as part of Total Factory.

This new mode will be with a completely open huge procedurally generated world, this new mode should be a survival mode in an open seamless world, where you also have to automate the processes of extraction and processing of resources, where you can build bases and will not be tied to the same place.

But the main feature of this mode is co-op for several players.

The current architecture of the project will no longer allow you to easily do all this in the Total Factory game itself, for this reason I am forced to make this mode as a separate full-fledged game, correcting all my previous mistakes, I really want to make the menu as convenient and beautiful as possible in terms of design and programming. For me, making a game is like improving myself, learning from my mistakes and making my games better than the previous ones every time, I want the player to enjoy the game and in no case explode in nerves from the fact that somewhere something is inconveniently done. The current game (Total Factory) I will support in terms of fixes and balance, if they are required, because the game is completed and I think that I have added everything that I wanted to it.

I did a lot of work on the game, because it was released not only for PC but also for Android (mobile version), many people remember there were days when updates were released every day, and sometimes several times a day, you supported me all this time and only you gave me the desire to continue playing the game, thank you! Many thanks to Christopher for the opportunity to release the game on the Steam platform!

The game did not earn thousands of dollars, but we have what we have so to speak, it was interesting for me to work on Total Factory and I love what I did.