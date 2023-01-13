Update 0.5.1 better collision handling

Thanks everyone that has bought the game so far! This update will be a small one since I have been mostly occupied with other post release stuff. But it brings some important improvements to the collision handling for the character and a few balance tweaks and bug fixes.

Features/Improvements

Improved the collision handling for the character. It will now more along the collider of obstacles instead of just stopping.

Improved the colliders in some areas in Asag's Forest

Balance changes

Increased Hardened Shield base duration from 2 seconds to 5 seconds

Reduced the number of duration upgrades for Hardened Shield from 5 to 3

Increased Unstoppable base duration from 2 seconds to 4 seconds

Increased the Hardened Shield heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level

Increased the Stealth heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level

Changed the hook time between damage from 0.25 seconds to 0.5 seconds but increased the damage per tick from 2 to 4

Increased the number of boss upgrades to choose between from 3 to 4

Reduced the chance of the Curse upgrade appearing as a choice when levelling up

Bugfixes