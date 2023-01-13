 Skip to content

Sidestep Legends update for 13 January 2023

Update 0.5.1 better collision handling

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone that has bought the game so far! This update will be a small one since I have been mostly occupied with other post release stuff. But it brings some important improvements to the collision handling for the character and a few balance tweaks and bug fixes.

Features/Improvements

  • Improved the collision handling for the character. It will now more along the collider of obstacles instead of just stopping.
  • Improved the colliders in some areas in Asag's Forest

Balance changes

  • Increased Hardened Shield base duration from 2 seconds to 5 seconds
  • Reduced the number of duration upgrades for Hardened Shield from 5 to 3
  • Increased Unstoppable base duration from 2 seconds to 4 seconds
  • Increased the Hardened Shield heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level
  • Increased the Stealth heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level
  • Changed the hook time between damage from 0.25 seconds to 0.5 seconds but increased the damage per tick from 2 to 4
  • Increased the number of boss upgrades to choose between from 3 to 4
  • Reduced the chance of the Curse upgrade appearing as a choice when levelling up

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a typo in the Healing Duration upgrade
  • Fixed a bug causing a starting ability to stay selected even if it is no longer unlocked after a skill tree refund
  • Fixed a bug causing the game over buttons to be enabled too early in some cases
  • Made the flamestrike magic circle graphics match more precisely with the hit circle

