Update 0.5.1 better collision handling

Thanks everyone that has bought the game so far! This update will be a small one since I have been mostly occupied with other post release stuff. But it brings some important improvements to the collision handling for the character and a few balance tweaks and bug fixes.
Features/Improvements
- Improved the collision handling for the character. It will now more along the collider of obstacles instead of just stopping.
- Improved the colliders in some areas in Asag's Forest
Balance changes
- Increased Hardened Shield base duration from 2 seconds to 5 seconds
- Reduced the number of duration upgrades for Hardened Shield from 5 to 3
- Increased Unstoppable base duration from 2 seconds to 4 seconds
- Increased the Hardened Shield heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level
- Increased the Stealth heal upgrade from 1 health per second per upgrade level to 2 health per second per upgrade level
- Changed the hook time between damage from 0.25 seconds to 0.5 seconds but increased the damage per tick from 2 to 4
- Increased the number of boss upgrades to choose between from 3 to 4
- Reduced the chance of the Curse upgrade appearing as a choice when levelling up
Bugfixes
- Fixed a typo in the Healing Duration upgrade
- Fixed a bug causing a starting ability to stay selected even if it is no longer unlocked after a skill tree refund
- Fixed a bug causing the game over buttons to be enabled too early in some cases
- Made the flamestrike magic circle graphics match more precisely with the hit circle
Changed files in this update