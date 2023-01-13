Soccerlypse - Game Updated & Price Slashed

- Added game menu music 'Cyber Attack' by AlexiAction
- Price SLASHED.
- Added customisable sound levels.
- Added customisable mouse sensitivity.
- Headshots now deal additional damage.
- Shotguns now only damage from a limited distance.
- Fixed Achievements and Scoreboard reporting.
- Dropped guns are now in the right place when leaving and rejoining a room.
- Rockets fixed.
- Various bug fixes.
