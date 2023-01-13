 Skip to content

Soccerlypse update for 13 January 2023

Soccerlypse - Game Updated & Price Slashed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added game menu music 'Cyber Attack' by AlexiAction
  • Price SLASHED.
  • Added customisable sound levels.
  • Added customisable mouse sensitivity.
  • Headshots now deal additional damage.
  • Shotguns now only damage from a limited distance.
  • Fixed Achievements and Scoreboard reporting.
  • Dropped guns are now in the right place when leaving and rejoining a room.
  • Rockets fixed.
  • Various bug fixes.

