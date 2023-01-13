Chapter 3 Release

After a long delay to upgrade all previous chapters and overhaul the game, chapter 3 has finally been released to the public!

CHAPTER 3

Take to the skies with Team Hero through the brand new third chapter of Dimension Quest Pinball and make use of cannons and a brand new shoot 'em up style of gameplay to fly higher than ever! Bigger boards than before, more elevation than before, mid-boss cutscenes... And beyond that, we've got another feature!

CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION

A new "Special" screen has been added to the game, and with it character outfits! Unlock more either through hidden passwords or through getting medals for each character! Mix and match outfits to personalize your experience to your satisfaction. Cheat codes have also been added... But you'll have to do some digging online to find them!

NEW ARTWORK

The index, pause menu, and character select menu have received entirely unique pieces of artwork for each and every character and item!

QOL Features

With the release of chapter 3, all previous chapters have been updated with cleaner code and smoother mechanics. The camera scrolls on longer boards instead of snapping, flippers are semi-solid, and dozens of bugs have been patched!