Big update - new version 1.7.7 is available, 1000 units sold

Hello,
1000 OutWave units sold, thank You! Also, OutWave DEMO and new updates are coming soon. For now there is a new big update (1.7.7) available on Steam.
- Larger map - added new city and racetrack (Retro Vegas)
- Improved Leaderboards (added arrows, highlighting nickname, showing current position etc.) <- make a link from this
- Fixes for obstacles
- Fixes for respawns
- Fixes for AI/Police
- Minor fixes on the map
- Balance of some vehicles
- Optimization fixes
- Graphical fixes (games, menus, etc.)
- Changes to police roadblocks
- Improved reflections
- New police car
- General changes in game balance
- Fixed 3D models of cars
- Sound fixes (gain etc.)
- Update for Windows 64 bits, Windows 32 bits, Linux 64 bits and Mac 64 bits
- Other minor fixes
Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/
Changed files in this update