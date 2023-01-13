 Skip to content

OutWave update for 13 January 2023

Big update - new version 1.7.7 is available, 1000 units sold

1000 OutWave units sold, thank You! Also, OutWave DEMO and new updates are coming soon. For now there is a new big update (1.7.7) available on Steam.

  • Larger map - added new city and racetrack (Retro Vegas)
  • Improved Leaderboards (added arrows, highlighting nickname, showing current position etc.) <- make a link from this
  • Fixes for obstacles
  • Fixes for respawns
  • Fixes for AI/Police
  • Minor fixes on the map
  • Balance of some vehicles
  • Optimization fixes
  • Graphical fixes (games, menus, etc.)
  • Changes to police roadblocks
  • Improved reflections
  • New police car
  • General changes in game balance
  • Fixed 3D models of cars
  • Sound fixes (gain etc.)
  • Update for Windows 64 bits, Windows 32 bits, Linux 64 bits and Mac 64 bits
  • Other minor fixes

Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/

