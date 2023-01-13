Big update - new version 1.7.7 is available, 1000 units sold

Hello,

1000 OutWave units sold, thank You! Also, OutWave DEMO and new updates are coming soon. For now there is a new big update (1.7.7) available on Steam.

Larger map - added new city and racetrack (Retro Vegas)

Improved Leaderboards (added arrows, highlighting nickname, showing current position etc.)

Fixes for obstacles

Fixes for respawns

Fixes for AI/Police

Minor fixes on the map

Balance of some vehicles

Optimization fixes

Graphical fixes (games, menus, etc.)

Changes to police roadblocks

Improved reflections

New police car

General changes in game balance

Fixed 3D models of cars

Sound fixes (gain etc.)

Update for Windows 64 bits, Windows 32 bits, Linux 64 bits and Mac 64 bits

Other minor fixes

Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/