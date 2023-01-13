Patch 1.0.2

Dear Gatewalkers!

First of all we would like to thank you all. You are truly an amazing community! 💜

Sometimes we are not able to answer all of you but be sure that we read ALL comments! We are reading your thoughts and we want to adjust the game as much as we can to your needs. We are confident that together we can make Gatewalkers better! 💪

Here is a list of changes we made today!

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS:

Objective Sound Improvements: AncientHighTower,

Ancient grenadiers FX improvements,

Player grenade FX improvements,

Sonic Wave spell FX improvements,

Small rebalance of stamina cost - amount of stamina from jewelry, and stamina recovered for high level of nutrition and drinking,

Added hunger and drinking to all dungeon worlds like the UndergroundFacility for players to benefit from stamina and health regeneration bonuses there.

🛠️ BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of co-op objectives,

Fixed a bug with the Protect Pump health bar,

Fixed incorrect sandwich description,

Parasite mob animation bug fixes on attack,

Final boss bug fix,

Fixed a bug that broke buying items from the merchant if the player had search filters enabled,

Many small improvements and fixes to the operation of cooperative objectives.

👉 That’s all for now but we will share with you other important information shortly.

Thank you for all of your support! We hope those improvements will make your gaming experience a little bit better. We are constantly working on everything you report, so stay tuned for more info! 🔥

Have fun! 😊

Gatewalkers Dev Team

