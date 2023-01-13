SpriteMancer v1.0.0.2

- Added 'Extra Decimals' to preferences; This will allow increasing the decimal precision in float sliders.
- Added 'Repeat' input to 'Time (Once)' slider. Renamed to 'Time (Trigger)'.
- Particle 'Step/Death Emit' has now a 'None' option.
- Added missing texts to localization files.
- Window will resize to fit 80% of the user's display size the first time SpriteMancer is opened.
- Break FX's piece size sliders can no longer be set to zero.
- Pasting an image with CTRL+V will no longer crash the app.
- Localized fonts are now properly changed when changing languages.
