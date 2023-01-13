 Skip to content

SpriteMancer update for 13 January 2023

SpriteMancer v1.0.0.2

  • Added 'Extra Decimals' to preferences; This will allow increasing the decimal precision in float sliders.

  • Added 'Repeat' input to 'Time (Once)' slider. Renamed to 'Time (Trigger)'.
  • Particle 'Step/Death Emit' has now a 'None' option.

  • Added missing texts to localization files.
  • Window will resize to fit 80% of the user's display size the first time SpriteMancer is opened.
  • Break FX's piece size sliders can no longer be set to zero.
  • Pasting an image with CTRL+V will no longer crash the app.
  • Localized fonts are now properly changed when changing languages.

