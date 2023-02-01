 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factorio update for 1 February 2023

Version 1.1.76 released as stable

Share · View all patches · Build 10317074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added autosave slots to "The Rest" settings gui. more

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash with crafting machines using burner energy sources and items that produce burnt results. more
  • Fixed that the bonus GUI could show incorrect values for modded inserter bonuses. more
  • Fixed that additional layers of multi-layer recipe icons were tinted when building. more
  • Fixed that restoring a window minimized to the macOS dock would freeze the graphics. more
  • Fixed a crash related to failed audio initialization and switching audio devices.
  • Fixed a crash when creating surfaces during the chunk deleted event. more
  • Fixed that projectiles didn't draw oriented lights at the correct orientation. more
  • Fixed that the 'create_spidertron()' Lua function didn't set the correct minable result name. more
  • Fixed that 'item on ground' didn't show item amount in the tooltip. more
  • Fixed a crash when restarting after syncing mods with save if the mod(s) were disabled and the save had a valid replay. more
  • Fixed working sound's volume or speed not being matched to activity when fading, for example with pipes. more
  • Fixed overlaping red and green wires connected to a power switch. more
  • Fixed that moving a container with which a loader was interacting would not disconnect the loader.
  • Fixed that vehicle ammo slot filter selection would show ammos that the slot cannot accept. more
  • Fixed vehicle ammo slot style when filtered. more
  • Fixed train lights in preview would render for trains on surface a player is on, not for the surface being rendered. more
  • Fixed that cloning item entities wouldn't clone the to-be-looted flag. more
  • Fixed that boilers wouldn't consume fuel if fed fluid at maximum temperature. more
  • Fixed a desync related to custom blueprints. more
  • Fixed transport belts not decompressing overcompressed items in certain cases. more
  • Fixed drawing an extra shadow for health bars of items on ground and items on belts.
  • Fixed that connecting circuit or copper wires in map view did not work if the Build and Drag map controls conflicted. more
  • Fixed override_sound_type having no effect. more
  • Fixed a crash when trying to filter car/spider ammo slots. more
  • Fixed visual artifact in water when zoomed out.
  • Fixed 'on_entity_renamed' Lua event not including 'player_index' if copy-pasting to a train stop. more

Scripting

  • Added 'entity' to LuaPlayer::open_map and LuaPlayer::zoom_to_world, which specifies an entity to follow.
  • Added LuaRailPath::is_front read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::alert_icon_scale read.
  • Added LuaBootstrap::get_prototype_history().
  • Added LuaGameScript::console_command_used read.
  • Added is_split to on_player_fast_transferred.
  • Added LuaPlayer::drag_target read.
  • Added LuaControl::surface_index and force_index read.
  • Added LuaEntity::inserter_target_pickup_count read.

Modding

  • Added LoaderPrototype::allow_rail_interaction and allow_container_interaction.

You can get experimental releases by selecting the 'experimental' beta branch under Factorio's properties in Steam.

Changed files in this update

Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link