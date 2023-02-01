Version 1.1.76 released as stable

Changes
- Added autosave slots to "The Rest" settings gui. more
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash with crafting machines using burner energy sources and items that produce burnt results. more
- Fixed that the bonus GUI could show incorrect values for modded inserter bonuses. more
- Fixed that additional layers of multi-layer recipe icons were tinted when building. more
- Fixed that restoring a window minimized to the macOS dock would freeze the graphics. more
- Fixed a crash related to failed audio initialization and switching audio devices.
- Fixed a crash when creating surfaces during the chunk deleted event. more
- Fixed that projectiles didn't draw oriented lights at the correct orientation. more
- Fixed that the 'create_spidertron()' Lua function didn't set the correct minable result name. more
- Fixed that 'item on ground' didn't show item amount in the tooltip. more
- Fixed a crash when restarting after syncing mods with save if the mod(s) were disabled and the save had a valid replay. more
- Fixed working sound's volume or speed not being matched to activity when fading, for example with pipes. more
- Fixed overlaping red and green wires connected to a power switch. more
- Fixed that moving a container with which a loader was interacting would not disconnect the loader.
- Fixed that vehicle ammo slot filter selection would show ammos that the slot cannot accept. more
- Fixed vehicle ammo slot style when filtered. more
- Fixed train lights in preview would render for trains on surface a player is on, not for the surface being rendered. more
- Fixed that cloning item entities wouldn't clone the to-be-looted flag. more
- Fixed that boilers wouldn't consume fuel if fed fluid at maximum temperature. more
- Fixed a desync related to custom blueprints. more
- Fixed transport belts not decompressing overcompressed items in certain cases. more
- Fixed drawing an extra shadow for health bars of items on ground and items on belts.
- Fixed that connecting circuit or copper wires in map view did not work if the Build and Drag map controls conflicted. more
- Fixed override_sound_type having no effect. more
- Fixed a crash when trying to filter car/spider ammo slots. more
- Fixed visual artifact in water when zoomed out.
- Fixed 'on_entity_renamed' Lua event not including 'player_index' if copy-pasting to a train stop. more
Scripting
- Added 'entity' to LuaPlayer::open_map and LuaPlayer::zoom_to_world, which specifies an entity to follow.
- Added LuaRailPath::is_front read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::alert_icon_scale read.
- Added LuaBootstrap::get_prototype_history().
- Added LuaGameScript::console_command_used read.
- Added is_split to on_player_fast_transferred.
- Added LuaPlayer::drag_target read.
- Added LuaControl::surface_index and force_index read.
- Added LuaEntity::inserter_target_pickup_count read.
Modding
- Added LoaderPrototype::allow_rail_interaction and allow_container_interaction.
