Factory Town update for 13 January 2023

2.1.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10317052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When selecting a building, the default display tabs will more closely align with its function (Production buildings use the Production Tab, Schools use the Research tab, etc)
  • Fixed Research Cost Multiplier values other than 100% causing all infinite research cost to be zero

