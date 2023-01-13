New patch in publicbeta with Log page, Fahrenheit, Steam Deck and more (v174)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, happy 2023! Here's what I've been up to for the latest patch:

Steam Deck - support for 1280x800 resolution without black bars (except in menus), better support for controllers navigating menus, and suchlike

Added options to show metric weights and fahrenheit

Added Power Nap button on character inventory page in multiplayer, which you can use once per day to fast forward a character's sleep. Because using the actual fast-forward button for that can be a bit awkward for co-op players.

Added caffeine drinks (old cans of soda) that reduce your sleep deprivation

Added sleeping snoring sound

Increased insulation on puffy jackets and beanies, and reduced on camo jackets, to try and make it more of a trade-off and encourage more clothing variation

Added policy to clothing dialog to not strip particular items of clothing (e.g. when trying to find warmer ones). You may need to set this now if you want to stop them changing their helmets for beanies when it's cold.

Added separate option for vsync count in Graphics Settings, and made graphics quality settings save to registry rather than settings file so they can be different on different machines

Implemented Log Page

Changed the way morale is calculated so the effect on morale of a particular memory fades more quickly over time (trying to stop people from moping around forever just because something bad happened 3 weeks ago)

Less figdetty idle holding rifle animation

Tweaked some of the clothing models

Italian and Latin American Spanish updated, fixes for some wine criticism translation bugs

You can build on top of bushes and tree stumps, which automatically clears them. You can also build on top of fences to upgrade them to different types of fences.

If someone falls unconscious from body temperature falling below 28°, they will need to get above 30° to recover (fix for bug where they get into a loop of recovering, walking away to get clothes, and immediately falling over)

If you set raider percentage above 25%, this reduces the cooldown time between raiders of that type

Added Load Favourite button in debug menu character editor

Fix for NPCs telling you someone dead or unconscious is looking for a fisticuffs challenger

Fix for bug introduced last patch where equipment amounts on character creation screen are all red zeros

Fix for bug where allying with a community that was previously at war with another community, that was defeated, causes the defeated community to send mercenaries against you

Fix for builder getting stuck in a loop going in and out of a building just outside their zone

Fix for other communities sometimes buying seeds from your characters even if you have ticked Don't Share

Fix for being able to view NPCs inventory by pressing F1 on the Notes/Brain Scan page

Fix for extorters waiting at your gates sometimes not talking to you when you come out to them

Crash fixes

What's this publicbeta thing?

v174 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".