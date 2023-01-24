 Skip to content

Lifeslide update for 24 January 2023

Steam Deck VERIFIED

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are excited to announce that Lifeslide is now VERIFIED for Steam Deck!

With this update we also took the opportunity to optimize the game a little, improve stability and fix some issues.

Here's a list of what we did:
  • Reduced overall memory usage
  • Optimized game behaviors and level generation logic
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would not loop after completing it
  • Fixed the speedrun leaderboards pagination
  • Weekly challenges are back online!
  • Fixed the multiple "Appearance Unlocked" messages upon passing the last level

Sincerely

  • The Dreamteck Team

