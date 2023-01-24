Steam Deck VERIFIED

We are excited to announce that Lifeslide is now VERIFIED for Steam Deck!
With this update we also took the opportunity to optimize the game a little, improve stability and fix some issues.
Here's a list of what we did:
- Reduced overall memory usage
- Optimized game behaviors and level generation logic
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would not loop after completing it
- Fixed the speedrun leaderboards pagination
- Weekly challenges are back online!
- Fixed the multiple "Appearance Unlocked" messages upon passing the last level
Sincerely
- The Dreamteck Team
Changed files in this update