EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 13 January 2023

Small update

  • From now on, in the Upgrade Stations, some items will be always present, others will spawn based on "rarity" (only protections and a weapon, for now)
  • Better hand grenades (more damage, more range)
  • Slightly increased the global difficulty
  • Score points increased for a couple of enemies

