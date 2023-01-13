- From now on, in the Upgrade Stations, some items will be always present, others will spawn based on "rarity" (only protections and a weapon, for now)
- Better hand grenades (more damage, more range)
- Slightly increased the global difficulty
- Score points increased for a couple of enemies
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 13 January 2023
Small update
