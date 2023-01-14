EA v0.15 : Tank, AA patriot and Save slots

New update with new additions to the human army.

Tank

Strong with high HP and also equiped with a machine gun and the main turret. It is a much more difficult enemy than the APC or the Jeep.

AA patriot

Antiair defence capable of launching up to 4 missiles. That will lock on you and accelerate at really high speed. A laser will be pointing at you at the acceleration phase, so when you see it ... Move.

Character slots

Now you can have up to 4 characters saved. Right now they are all the same, but in the future you will have unique skills depending on the path you choose. This will allow you to try different branches of the skill tree with differents save slots.

Next update will introduce the new character that will be an evolution of this one.